K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.38.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 589,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,405.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

