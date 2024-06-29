Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.87 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock worth $1,244,993. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

