Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

