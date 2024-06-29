Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

