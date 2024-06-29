Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,469.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 593,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE SU opened at $38.11 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

