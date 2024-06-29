Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FNDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

