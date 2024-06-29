Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

