Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,520 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vale by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 2,220,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

VALE stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

