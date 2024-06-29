Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

BATS BDEC opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

