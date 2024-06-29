Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

