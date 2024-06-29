Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.



