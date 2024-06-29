Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $37.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

