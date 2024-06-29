Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $45.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

