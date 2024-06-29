Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,739,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

