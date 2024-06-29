Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

