Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

NYSE SYK opened at $340.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

