Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.21 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0166 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

