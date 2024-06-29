Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 679,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $365.14 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.52 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

