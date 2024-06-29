Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

