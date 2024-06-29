Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

