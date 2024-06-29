Kenneth (Ken) Aitken Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth (Ken) Aitken purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,666.67).
Metgasco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Metgasco
