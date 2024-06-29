Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $391.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

