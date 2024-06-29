KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KLA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $824.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $759.32 and its 200-day moving average is $680.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.