Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,600 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,417.2 days.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of AHODF stock opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of C$27.05 and a one year high of C$34.93.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.