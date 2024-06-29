Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,600 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,417.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of AHODF stock opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of C$27.05 and a one year high of C$34.93.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
