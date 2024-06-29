Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LH opened at $203.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

