Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

LNC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

