Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 17.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 99.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 289,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 45.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

