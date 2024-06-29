Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.17.

Shares of MDGL opened at $280.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,491,547. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

