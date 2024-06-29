Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at Citigroup

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $220.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $246.68 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

