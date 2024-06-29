Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMI opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.10. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 465,237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

