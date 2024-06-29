Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.63) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.95. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 314 ($3.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

