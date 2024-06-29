Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

LON:MKS opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($3.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

