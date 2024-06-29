Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Insider Sells $27,365.04 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 3.4 %

MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MREO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Further Reading

