Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $153.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.36, but opened at $135.79. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $136.31, with a volume of 11,122,377 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

