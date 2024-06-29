MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.
Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
