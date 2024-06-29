National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $44.12

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.16. National Beverage shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 16,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in National Beverage by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Beverage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in National Beverage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

