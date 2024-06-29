Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,181.57

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,181.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Get Navcoin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011165 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.