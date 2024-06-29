Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $687.89 and last traded at $683.04. Approximately 600,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,981,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.69.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

