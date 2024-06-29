NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. NIKE has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $432,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,066,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 476,837 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.