NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16, RTT News reports. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 20.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.