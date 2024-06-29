Norway Savings Bank Acquires 358 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $452.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

