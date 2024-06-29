Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

