Norway Savings Bank Buys 3,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.