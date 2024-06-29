Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

