Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

