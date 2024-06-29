Norway Savings Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 23.7% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 18,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

DIS opened at $99.19 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.