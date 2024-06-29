Norway Savings Bank Has $726,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

