Norway Savings Bank Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,154.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 55,443 shares in the last quarter. Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,127,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

