Norway Savings Bank Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BA opened at $182.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.