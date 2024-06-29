Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 456.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

